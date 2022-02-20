 
Fuel of the future

February 20, 2022

According to the World Bank, Pakistan has the potential to produce 15,000 MW of energy from wind. The country can aslo produce green hydrogen, which produced by renewable sources like solar and wind, at costs much lower than those of petrol or diesel. By converting vehicles to hydrogen-powered or battery-operated electric cars, Pakistan can save billions of dollars it spends on the import of crude oil.

Muhammad Shoaib Akhtar

Islamabad

