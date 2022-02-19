Housing authority makes important headway in Islamabad, Karachi projects

Islamabad: The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) has made some important achievements in its projects of Islamabad as well as those of Sectors B-24 and 33-Gulzar Hijri in Karachi.

Taking into consideration the Prime Minister of Pakistan’s vision, the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority has decided to provide maximum residential facilities to the employees of the federal government so that the dream of their own house could be made true, an official of the authority said. Besides, the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority also wants to ensure that the employees should get benefits from the modern residential facilities of the future.

In this context, the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority Karachi office, a subsidiary of the Ministry of Housing and Works, Government of Pakistan, has handed over possession of flats to the federal government employees in Sector B-24 Scheme 33, Gulzar Hijri. Under the leadership of project director Karachi, assistant director maintenance and assistant director civil handed over the papers, while the deputy assistant director handed over the possession of flats to the residents.

Other officers of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority were also present on the occasion of handing over papers and possession of flats to the residents. Besides, the Project Director Karachi also inaugurated the Spring Plantation Campaign by planting a tree in the KDA, Federal Government Employees Housing Authority Apartment Project under the Clean and Green Campaign.