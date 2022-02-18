Woman killed in Hyderabad

SUKKUR: A woman identified as Dr Amber Chandio,was killed in Hyderabad on Thursday. The Hyderabad Police said that in the Hyderabad SITE area, Dr Amber Chandio, wife of Hameed Chandio, was found dead after firing.

The police said that the spouse of the deceased, Hameed Chandio, has been taken into custody, following suspicion of murder raised against him by the parents of the deceased. Quoing witnesses, the police said during the investigation, the neighbours reported of a heated conversation between the couple followed by a gunshot. that reportedly, claimed the life of Dr Amber Chandio.The body was shifted to the Civil Hospital Hyderabad for post-mortem.