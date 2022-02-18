SC seeks income details of Sindh PA Speaker Siraj Durrani

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, on Thursday observed that in order to clear the backlog and to decide the pending cases, they will have to rely on written formulations of counsels appearing in cases.

The chief justice, while heading a three-member bench, adjourned the hearing in the bail application of Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani in a reference filed by the NAB for accumulating assets through illegal means.

The court sought complete details pertaining to income of Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani besides directing the counsels for the parties to conclude their arguments on the next date of hearing and adjourned the matter for next week.

During the course of hearing, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial referred to an article published in a newspaper about the pending cases of the court, stating that the pending cases could not be decided even in 20 years if the court used to hear the counsels for days during hearing of cases.