‘Lahore Technopolis project to boost economy’

LAHORE: Minister for Higher Education and IT Raja Yasir Hamayun has said project of Lahore Technopolis offers excellent opportunities for foreign direct investment in digital growth of Punjab.

The minister was speaking at a stakeholders’ conference arranged by the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade on the development of “Lahore Technopolis”, Punjab’s first Special Technology Zone. Anchored in the robust framework of special technology zones, the Lahore Technopolis was launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan on December 23, 2021 as a step towards enabling a digital revolution in the knowledge economy.

PBIT Chairman Fazeel Asif Jah said as per the industry demands, PBIT has organised the session to enable potential consumers, market players and policymakers to synergize their actions toward a single objective of modernising the economy and utilising the abundant skilled labour force available in the local market. He hoped this session shall act as an early-stage catalyst for candid discussion and exchange the ideas in an open and progressive manner to frame a mutually beneficial way forward for this key project.