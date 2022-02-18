DUBAI: Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi has clearly stated that the international community neither pays attention nor understands the submissions of the poverty-stricken countries.

The foreign minister was addressing a gathering of Pakistan diaspora in Dubai arranged by Chairman Cinergie Group Imran Saeed Chaudhry. Highlighting the foreign policy of Pakistan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that a new foreign policy has been formulated to make Pakistan economically stable. Now Pakistan’s economy has started showing an upward trend, he added.

Qureshi mentioned that Pakistan has shifted its focus and policy from geopolitics to geoeconomics. In his address, the foreign minister spoke at length on various issues concerning Pakistan’s foreign policy and diplomacy, including the issues related to overseas Pakistanis, Roshan digital accounts, investment in Pakistan through start-ups.

Mentioning the right of vote for overseas Pakistanis, Foreign Minister Qureshi said that the government has brought real change by giving the right to vote to expats. At the end of the ceremony, Chairman of renowned Pakistani business company Cinergie Group Dubai Imran Saeed Chaudhry lauded the efforts of foreign minister for bringing drastic changes in Pakistan’s foreign policy according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday visited the Pakistani Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 and appreciated the unique design and efforts of the organisers. Pakistan Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Afzal Mahmood, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai Hassan Afzal Khan and Director of Pavilion Rizwan Tariq received the foreign minister.

The director pavilion briefed the foreign minister on the design and features of the Pakistani pavilion. The pavilion is divided into different sections, including Pakistan’s history, culture and tourism.

So far, about one million people have visited the Pakistani Pavilion at Expo 2020. Due to its unique design, it is among the top five pavilions at the expo. Foreign Minister Qureshi also visited the pavilion of Saudi Arabia, where Saudi Assistant Commissioner General Hussain Hanbazazah welcomed him. Appreciating the design and features of the Saudi Pavilion, the foreign minister described it as a reflection of the Vision 2030 of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman.

He also visited the China pavilion, appreciated the models of technology and inspected the model of a digital train with a travel speed of 350km per hour. Later, he visited the pavilions of Turkey and the UAE.