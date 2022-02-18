JI fighting for public cause: Siraj

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has said that JI was determined to rid the country of the slavery of aristocracy and lay foundation of a truly Islamic welfare state.

Addressing Bukhari Sharif completion ceremony at Jamia Uloomul Islamia here Thursday, he said that the JI would oust government through sit-ins if it further delayed providing relief to the masses. “Other opposition parties only make claims, the JI is fighting for the public cause in reality and it will hold the historic march towards Islamabad,” he said. He said that the JI would stage sit-in at Gujranwala today (Friday) in its campaign against inflation, unemployment and interest-based economy.

He appealed to the people to join the sit-ins to record their protest on the injustice against them. He said the ruling elite, sitting on the country’s resources, had been looting Pakistan for decades. They stashed their money abroad and their children were living in luxury palaces abroad but here in the country a poor man’s kid was starving and millions of children were out of schools due to poverty. Sirajul Haq said the three parties ruled over country for years but they did not strengthen institutions and economy. The today’s Pakistan was presenting a gloomy picture of affairs, he said, adding the tested rulers could no more be able to put the country on track.

India condemned: Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan Chairman Qari Zawar Bahadur said the ugly face of Indian extremism had exposed to the world with the state patronised harassment of Muslim girl students being committed by Hindu terrorists for wearing Hijab. Addressing a meeting on Thursday, he said the persecution of Indian Muslims was increasing with every passing day although it was being made public on social media.