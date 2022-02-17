Dera Ismail Khan: Man accused of bank heist arrested

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a man charged with robbing a bank.

Official sources said the accused carried a Rs0.5 million bounty on his head. A team was constituted that arrested the culprit identified as Safdar Ali after conducting raids in Karachi, Rawalpindi, and other parts of the country.

The accused Safdar Ali had robbed a bank along with his accomplices. The robbers had taken away Rs4.2 million and had shot dead the bank guard. The sources said that the police had also arrested five people on the charges of sheltering and facilitating the accused.