LAHORE: A 24-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman died and seven persons including children were injured when their car rammed into a tree on Canal Road near Mughalpura on Saturday.
According to DSP Traffic M Ashfaq, a car driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and it rammed into a tree on road side near Laal Pull leaving all the passengers severely injured. They were moved to a nearby hospital for treatment where doctors pronounced Zeeshan Umar and Mrs Umar as brought dead.
