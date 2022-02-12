PPP-PDM differences exist but all agree on ousting Imran: Bilawal

MUZAFFARGARH: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that differences between his party and the opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), exist but everyone agrees on sending Imran Khan packing.

He said all institutions should work within their ambit. The PPP chairman was talking to the media while leaving Sananwan area here to offer condolences to former foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar and her brother MNA Raza Rabbani Khar on the demise of their father Noor Rabbani Khar.

He said the PPP struggle with regard to the establishment had been continuing for last three generations and it would continue for the next three generations as well. He said Khan Sahib (PM Imran Khan) would have to be ousted if democracy, human rights and economic situation were to be improved in the country. Bilawal said all steps taken by the opposition should be aimed at ousting Imran Khan.

The PPP leader said the country was being destroyed in the name of change. “Every stratum of society is being killed economically due to inflation, and unemployment has reached the highest levels in the country’s history,” Bilawal said and demanded that Khan Sahib should be removed in a democratic manner.

About the Seraiki province, he said that in the PPP government, the Senate commission had proposed making south Punjab a province, and the party had tried its best to implement the suggestion.

Multan correspondent adds: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Friday said that the PPP had always been fighting for rights of ‘Waseeb’ [Seraiki-speaking region]. He said the PPP had elected a prime minister from the Seraiki area. He said the ouster of Imran Khan was inevitable to save the country. He said the Niazi government would be ousted in the result of PPP long march. The PPP was the first to raise the slogan of Seraiki province, he added.

Talking to the journalists in Sanawan after his arrival by a helicopter from Multan, he said the PPP was very much committed to creation of south Punjab province as the party had passed a bill and constituted a constitutional commission for creation of the province.

Bilawal also met Sajjada Nasheen of Hazrat Shah Shams shrine Syed Aoun Raza Shamsi at Multan People’s Secretariat. Opposition leader in Senate Yusuf Raza Gilani and south Punjab PPP President Ahmed Mehmood were also present.

Our Islamabad correspondent adds: Zulfiqar Ali Badar, a spokesperson for PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had given performance certificates to the ministers who performed the worst during the PTI government’s last over three years.

“Imran Khan gave away certificates to the ministers who not only destroyed the country’s economy in the first eight months of the PTI government but also to one minister who created urea crisis in the country,” alleged Zulfiqar Badar while addressing a press conference here, along with the chief media coordinator to the PPP chairman Nazir Hussain Dhoki.

He said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was criticising Bilawal Bhutto only to attract attention of the incapable prime minister for getting a certificate as well. He said the government was boasting about its foreign policy and successful China visit, but in fact the foreign policy of the selected government had miserably failed. “The economic policy has made the lives of people hell as prices of electricity are being increased bimonthly and petroleum prices fortnightly,” he said. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would lead a long march from Karachi to Islamabad against price-hike, poverty and unemployment, he added. The long march would start from Karachi on Feb 27, reach Islamabad in few days, hold a public meeting and send the incapable government packing.

He said the PDM was brainchild of the PPP chairman PPP. It is good that other parties are also adopting the narrative of the PPP now and agreeing to bring a no-confidence motion against the selected government, he added. He said the option of no-confidence was placed before the PDM, and all opposition parties agreed on it in principle. “We want a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan first,” he said.

He said his father, Jehangir Badar, had entered the mainstream politics of the country after being trained in student politics and he remained with the PPP for over 50 years.