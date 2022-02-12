Shehbaz Sharif to meet Chaudhry brothers soon

LAHORE: Amid increasing interactions between Opposition parties and the ruling PTI's allies, another meeting of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and PMLQ's Chauhdry brothers is expected in the coming days, Geo News has reported citing sources.

Sources privy to the matter said that the PML-N president is expected to visit the residence of the PMLQ leaders this Sunday. Moreover, the sources told Geo News that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is expected to call Shehbaz today.

They said that the leaders would share views on the current political situation of the country and finalise a programme to launch an anti-government movement. Later, the Opposition leaders will attend a PMD meeting virtually.