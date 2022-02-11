PM awarded appreciation certificates to 10 sycophants: Bilawal

MULTAN: Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday said the PPP Central Executive Committee has declared a battle against the most corrupt and incompetent rulers in the history to save people from tyranny.

He said all PPP chapters including city, district, divisional organisations, students, youths, labourers, peasants and women should participate in the final fight against the PTI-led corrupt elite. He said Imran Khan's mantra of corruption has lost credibility and he will also face a similar fate like General Musharraf. He challenged Imran Khan by saying that he along with former president Asif Ali Zardari and Asifa Bhutto Zardari is in Pakistan. If Imran has the courage, he can arrest them.

Addressing a fully-charged crowd at the South Punjab PPP Workers Convention held at the Gilani House, he said they have to fight together against the selected rulers. The PPP has started its protests all over the country on every issue, including petrol, gas, sugar and urea crises.

The Transparency International's report on corruption has come, which endorsed mega corruption under the PTI government. Imran Khan used to say that he will not spare anyone, but he has spared all corrupt elements.

Bilawal said Imran Khan has abused Multan as he awarded certificates of performance to all the ministers, except the foreign minister. Imran gave certificates to his 10 sycophants, he himself did not trust the rest. Imran Khan is carrying the burden of their incompetence. His wicket has fallen before the commencement of the long march.