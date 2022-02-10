Shehbaz Sharif likely to meet Jahangir Tareen soon

LAHORE: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has reportedly made contact with PTI leader Jahangir Tareen and the two leaders are expected to meet soon, Geo News reported Wednesday, citing sources.

According to the sources, talks between the two leaders has been going on for several days, adding that Shahbaz is likely to meet Tareen within a few days. A day ago, PML-N had contacted PML-Q — which is an ally of the government — while Shahbaz is expected to meet the Chaudhry brothers soon.