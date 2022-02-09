Expressway’s commuters to get stress free travel by June next

Islamabad : The commuters, who daily face a nerve-racking gridlock on the Federal Capital’s most traffic-laden road, Expressway, look forward to a stress-free travel, but from the next year.

The agonizing long ordeal of the travellers is expected to come to an end by June 2023 after completion of expansion and upgradation projects by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) associated with one of the country’s busiest road, accommodating over 420,000 vehicles daily.

"The major reason of the long hiatus was the financial constraint and the CDA was unable to carry out such a gigantic plan exclusively as certain rules were not allowing public-private partnership to finance the project," said an official source in the Planning Wing of the civic agency. He said it took over a decade to resume work on the widening of the expressway, the first phase of which was completed way back.

Local Member of the National Assembly Raja Khurram Nawaz said the incumbent government was alive to the problems being faced daily by the commuters travelling on the highway and "is committed to complete this anxiously awaited project before its mandated five-year tenure.