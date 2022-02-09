Trader shot dead in Shad Bagh

LAHORE:A trader was shot dead by unidentified suspects in the Shad Bagh area on Tuesday. The victim identified as Muhammad Ashfaq dealt in iron and steel and had a setup in Shad Bagh. On the day of the incident, he was approaching his workplace from his house in Harbancepura. As he reached an underpass nearby his work site, the suspects shot at him. He died on the spot. DIG Operations took notice of the incident and SP City reached the spot. The initial investigations suggested that the crime was committed by some “hired assassins/shooters”.

HIT TO DEATH: A 17-year-old girl died in a road accident in the Iqbal Town area on Tuesday. The unidentified victim was crossing the road when a speeding car hit her near Dubai Chowk. The victim fell down and received injuries. She was shifted to hospital but could not survive. Police removed the body to morgue. Police said that they had arrested the suspected driver Tariq.

VALUABLES BURNT: Valuables reduced to ashes in an incident of fire in a tyre factory in Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate on Tuesday. Reportedly, it started as a minor fire. However, due to presence of highly inflammable material, it turned into a huge fire in a short span of time. Rescue 1122 was alerted for the help. The fire extinguishers reached the spot and extinguished fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

ARRESTED: A suspect was arrested for resorting to firing in the air at a wedding ceremony in Nishtar Colony. The arrested suspect has been identified as Sameer. He few days back had been found involved in firing in the air at a marriage ceremony and posted video on social media. Police arrested the suspect and registered a case against him.