Snow Sports Festival kicks off in Chitral

CHITRAL: The Snow Sports Festival kicked off in the scenic Kaghlasht area of the Upper Chitral district on Monday. Organised by the district administration, skiing, snow skating, paragliding and other local and traditional games and the cultural show will feature in the festival.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minorities Wazir Zada and Malakand Division Commissioner Zaheerul Islam attended the inaugural ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, Zaheerul Islam said the festival would be expanded to make it part of the winter tourism. He said that Kaghlasht was the most beautiful valley of the Upper Chitral district, adding the local players were talented.

Deputy commissioners of Upper Chitral and Lower Chitral Manzoor Ahmad Afridi and Muhammad Anwarul Haq, respectively, also spoke on the occasion and assured that every facility would be provided to the players to promote snow games and winter tourism in both districts.