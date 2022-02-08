MoUs signed

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) on Monday signed two MoUs to promote bilateral relations with several organisations.
In this regard, a ceremony was held at Vice-Chancellor’s office to sign the agreements with Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS) and National Centre for Physics (NCP).
The ceremony was attended by PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad, External Linkages Director Dr Sobia Khurram, PIEAS Pro-Rector Dr Naseem Irfan, NCP DG Dr Mansoor Hameed Inayat and others. The heads of the organisations discussed various issues and stressed the need to enhance cooperation with each other for promotion of science and technology.
