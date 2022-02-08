Administrator promises Karachi Football League

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that a seven-team Karachi Football League will be organised to provide the youth of the city to showcase their talent.
He said this while inaugurating a football exhibition match the other day. Ambassadors of different countries, Sindh Chief Minister's Advisor Asif Khan, Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon and international players from UK were present on the occasion.
He said various organisations will be requested to sponsor the teams. "If our youth are given proper training and opportunities, they will raise the flag of Pakistan in the world," he said. He said that football is a popular game in Karachi, particularly in Lyari. In the past, the city produced great players and in future also Karachi will produce talented players, he said.
