Weapons recovered in North Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: The security forces recovered a huge cache of light and heavy weapons in the Ghulam Khan area in the North Waziristan tribal district on Sunday.
According to officials, the security forces conducted a search operation during which arms were recovered in the Ghulam Khan area bordering Afghanistan.
They said that militants had put the weapons in drums and dumped them under the ground to use it in the subversive activities in the district.
The weapons recovered included 16 rocket shells, two machine guns, five Russian made hand-grenades, three Awan shells and a huge quantity of cartridges.
There was no report about the arrest of the accused involved in stockpiling and dumping of illegal weapons in the turbulent tribal district.
