 
close
Friday February 04, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

WASA seeks strict action against illegal water connections in Lahore

February 04, 2022

LAHORE: Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has asked its field officers to take strict action against illegal water connections. The decision was taken in a progress review meeting held here Thursday at Wasa head office under the chair of Agency’s DMD Ghafran Ahmed. —Correspondent

Comments