Tuesday February 01, 2022
Fans to get best facilities during PSL matches in Lahore: Minister

February 01, 2022

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti in a statement on Monday said that the organisation of Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in Karachi has proved that Pakistan is a peaceful country of sports-loving people. Bhatti said that Punjab government is taking administrative measures for the Lahore leg of Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches scheduled to commence from February 10.

