Fans to get best facilities during PSL matches in Lahore: Minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti in a statement on Monday said that the organisation of Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in Karachi has proved that Pakistan is a peaceful country of sports-loving people. Bhatti said that Punjab government is taking administrative measures for the Lahore leg of Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches scheduled to commence from February 10.
LAHORE: Sixteen of the 18 players of Pakistan women’s team will participate in the training session on Tuesday, the...
LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan presided over an important meeting in connection with Pakistan...
YAOUNDE: Mohamed Salah-captained Egypt face a “third final before the final” this week when they confront hosts...
LAHORE: Northern, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab won their matches on Monday in the National U13 One-Day...
MELBOURNE: An Australian Open like no other began in controversy with the deportation of Novak Djokovic but culminated...
LONDON: Premier League strugglers Burnley announced on Monday they had signed Netherlands international Wout Weghorst...
