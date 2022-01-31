Police vehicle coming from wrong side injures rickshaw driver in Gulistan-e-Jauhar

A rickshaw driver was injured after a police mobile van hit his rickshaw in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of the city on Sunday.

Eyewitnesses said that the accident took place when the police vehicle of the Sharea Faisal police station coming from the wrong side hit the rickshaw near Perfume Chowk. As a result, the rickshaw driver was injured while his vehicle was also damaged. He was shifted to a nearby private hospital for medical treatment. The policemen responsible for the accident escaped with the vehicle after citizens gathered at the scene and started making videos.