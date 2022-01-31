Police vehicle coming from wrong side injures rickshaw driver in Gulistan-e-Jauhar

A rickshaw driver was injured after a police mobile van hit his rickshaw in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of the city on Sunday.
Eyewitnesses said that the accident took place when the police vehicle of the Sharea Faisal police station coming from the wrong side hit the rickshaw near Perfume Chowk. As a result, the rickshaw driver was injured while his vehicle was also damaged. He was shifted to a nearby private hospital for medical treatment. The policemen responsible for the accident escaped with the vehicle after citizens gathered at the scene and started making videos.
The Sindh High Court has directed the education secretary to submit the complete record and status of a 50-year-old...
Six people suffered burn injuries on Sunday following an explosion due to gas leakage in the Ghazi Goth area within...
Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah and Syed Zain Shah were elected unopposed as the chairman and president of the Sindh United...
Nine more people have died due to Covid-19 and 1,599 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24...
Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who also serves as the spokesperson for the...
A young man lost his life and two others were injured in a road accident in the Sher Shah area on the night between...
Comments