PPP, PMLN not serious to create South Punjab province: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said the establishment of the South Punjab province is part of the PTI manifesto. On the instructions of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, he had written letters to the PMLN and PPP leadership, seeking their cooperation for the establishment of the new province, but they did not respond.

So far no response has been received from either party, he said, adding that if the PMLN had wanted, it could have done a lot for the South Punjab province during its tenure. The PPP and the PMLN could not even form a secretariat for the province during their tenures. He said they have laid the foundation of the province by creating a secretariat which no one can roll back. He said the PTI realizes the deprivations of South Punjab. With the establishment of the South Punjab Secretariat, a new era of development has started here. Secretaries of various departments are here to solve the problems of people and the journey of development is in full swing, he maintained.

He expressed these views while addressing receptions and meeting delegations at various union councils of NA-156 in Multan on Saturday. He said disgruntled people are leading the opposition. These are the people who are not digesting the development of the country. He said he would like to make it clear once again that people have given Prime Minister Imran Khan the mandate to govern for five years.

He said: "Despite the severe effects of the corona epidemic, the results of our government's economic policies are beginning to show. The policies of our government are being appreciated globally.” Inflation is a huge challenge for their government and soon they will be able to control it. He said eradication of corruption from the country and return of looted wealth is the mission of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the greatest achievement of their government is that in these three and a half years, no case of corruption of any government official has come to light. Prime Minister Imran Khan believes in non-discriminatory action to eradicate corruption. The PTI government wants a corruption-free system. This is possible only if the ruler of the country is honest and sincere. Imran Khan is striving for the development of the country with sincerity, he remarked.

He said that tough decisions have to be taken for the betterment of the country and the nation, which will have far-reaching consequences. He said the PTI believes in devolution of power to the lower level. The new local government system in Punjab will not only provide relief to people but also solve their problems. Unlike Punjab, all opposition parties have objections to the local government system in Sindh. The local government system of Sindh will increase the problems of people instead of solving them. He urged PTI workers to prepare for the local body elections.

Earlier, Qureshi visited the residence of PMLN MPA Rana Ijaz Noon in Shujabad where he offered Fateha on the death of his father and former member of National Assembly Rana Shaukat Hayat Noon.