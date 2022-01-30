Long march to be held despite govt tactics: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the selected government is specifically targeting the PPP because of the long march but it will be held despite government tactics and propaganda.

He said that a propaganda against the PPP had started from various quarters before the long march. He said the government's tactics are bound to fail and he could visualise the difficulties the government is already facing due to this long march.

He telephoned PMLN president and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and inquired him after. PMLN President and Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif thanked Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Shehbaz Sharif tested positive for coronavirus a few days back.

Shehbaz Sharif inquired after Asif Ali Zardari and expressed his best wishes for his health. Meanwhile, Bilawal Bhutto, who is in Lahore held a meeting with former prime ministers Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and handed them over important tasks regarding the PPP’s long march scheduled to be started from Karachi on February 27.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was briefed by former prime ministers and members of the long march organising committee on the preparations

Meanwhile, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that Imran government is following foreign agenda.

Addressing a gathering at the Ulema Convention in Hub, Fazl took the jibe at the premier and said, “Sometimes he talks to bring the system of China, other times desires to introduce the system followed in Iran.”

He said, “The PM also at times says that he wants to bring the system followed by the United States (US) and also talks about Riyasat-i-Madina.”

Taking a jibe at the government, Fazl said the ruling party is presenting the experience of democracy in Pakistan as a failure. Fazl added that the government did everything to destroy the country. He added, “The greatest politician or general cannot succeed if he does not implement the system of Allah.”

Fazl continued to slam the government and said that those who had their own throne could not prove to be strong enough. He said that rights could not be obtained through loading guns. “Even when we are demanding rights in a democratic way, we are not getting them.”

He said, “Our protest will continue till the incompetent rulers leave, the whole country will leave for Islamabad on March 23.”

Maulana Fazlur Rehman claimed that March 23 would be marked a historic day for Pakistan when the whole country would be moving towards Islamabad.

Until 1974, the system of Kalima could not be implemented in the country, we got to follow Islamic principles, he added. “Nowadays, if a Maulvi has a problem related to Nikkah, the Maulvi will find out from the great scholars,” he said. Fazl said that in contrast the issue of issuing fatwa of ‘disbelief’ is not asked from any of the great religious scholars.

Fazl said that after 20 years the US was forced to leave Afghanistan. He added that the US is no longer a superpower after its defeat in Afghanistan.

He said that the US is talking about human rights. But, the US itself is involved in the killing of humanity, he said.

Foreign policy would not be directed in the right direction until the economy is strong, Fazl added.

He said, “Our friendship with China has turned into an economic friendship.”

Maulana said the government had to suffer from the defeat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) local bodies elections. “Now it’s time for the government to get ready for the defeat in Balochistan,” Fazl added.