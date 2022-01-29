CM wants smooth flow of traffic in Peshawar ensured

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday visited different areas of the provincial capital without any security protocol to review the overall situation of traffic management and sanitation in the city.

The chief minister visited GT Road, University Road, Hayatabad, Ring Road and other areas, said a handout.

Expressing his dissatisfaction on poor traffic management on University Road, the chief minister directed SSP Traffic to take immediate steps to improve the overall traffic situation in order to ensure smooth flow of traffic on all busy roads.

The chief minister while taking notice of absence of traffic police personnel on a section of Ring Road has sought a report from the SSP Traffic.

Mahmood Khan directed the Peshawar Development Authority and Water Supply & Sanitation Company to immediately fix the traffic signals, repair the centre median and ensure cleanliness on the Ring road. The chief minister, during the visit, reviewed construction work on Hazarkhwani Public Park on Ring Road and directed the authorities concerned to expedite civil work on the project and make sure that a facility is opened to the public in all respects as per stipulated timelines.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that to revive the beauty of Peshawar city was among the top priority of the incumbent government. He said concrete measures were being taken to resolve traffic issues in Peshawar city.