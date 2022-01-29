Rangers, ANF seize narcotics, arrest drug peddler in Sanghar

SUKKUR: The Pakistan Rangers and Anti-Narcotics Force on Friday seized a large quantity of narcotics from the possession of a drug peddler during an operation in district Sanghar.

Spokesman of the Pakistan Rangers said that a joint operation was launched by the Rangers and Anti-Narcotics Force in village Subhan Rind near Shahdadpur city of Sanghar district, in which 506 kilograms of charas, one repeater, and eight cartridges were recovered from the possession of drug peddler Nawab Brohi. The spokesman further said the drug peddler is being investigated by the ANF.