Rangers, ANF seize narcotics, arrest drug peddler in Sanghar

SUKKUR: The Pakistan Rangers and Anti-Narcotics Force on Friday seized a large quantity of narcotics from the possession of a drug peddler during an operation in district Sanghar.
Spokesman of the Pakistan Rangers said that a joint operation was launched by the Rangers and Anti-Narcotics Force in village Subhan Rind near Shahdadpur city of Sanghar district, in which 506 kilograms of charas, one repeater, and eight cartridges were recovered from the possession of drug peddler Nawab Brohi. The spokesman further said the drug peddler is being investigated by the ANF.
LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken a notice of the alleged murder of a...
BEIJING: A new type of coronavirus — NeoCov — has been detected in bats of South Africa. Scientists of Wuhan and...
MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Hazara chapter has started receiving applications for tickets from aspirants...
GAMBAT: The Chairman of Pakistan People's Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari described the Sehat Insaf card of the...
GENEVA: Pakistan on Friday rejected as “dubious” India’s claims about its “impeccable” disarmament record,...
KARACHI: Sindh has always conveyed message of love and peace but the statements by the MQM leaders are reprehensible....
Comments