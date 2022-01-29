 
close
Saturday January 29, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Iran water protesters attack Afghan vehicles

By AFP
January 29, 2022

TEHRAN: Protesters in Iran’s southeast attacked trucks belonging to Afghan drivers during a demonstration on Friday over water rights for a river that flows from Afghanistan, Iranian state media said. Demonstrators from Sistan-Baluchestan province, which shares a frontier with Afghanistan, rallied at a border crossing to protest the issue concerning the Helmand River, state news agency IRNA reported.

Comments