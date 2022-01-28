Qureshi calls on air chief at AHQ

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held an important meeting with Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) on Thursday. During the meeting held at Air Headquarters, the Foreign Minister and Air Chief also discussed evolving geopolitical and geostrategic environment amid regional security. In the realm of the forthcoming visit of Prime Minister and Foreign Minister to China, Chief of the Air Staff shared the ‘PAF Modernization Programme’ through smart inductions and collaboration in the domain of cutting edge niche technologies with Pakistan’s time-tested friend China.
Mutual collaboration between the two neighbouring countries in other domains also came under discussion. Foreign Minister lauded the matchless professionalism of PAF while assuring full support of the Government to modernize PAF as a next-generation Air Force. He duly acknowledged the PAF’s role in providing an impregnable defence while living up to the Quaid’s vision of being an ‘Air Force Second to None’. The Air Chief lauded the role played by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for projecting the positive image of Pakistan amongst the international community.
LALAMUSA: Deputy Commissioner Dr Khurram Shahzad Thursday directed Assistant Commissioners ensure implementation of...
ISLAMABAD: The 40th session of the National Assembly which was prorogued last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan attended...
Islamabad: A sub-committee of the Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training met here to...
Islamabad: The International Islamic University has punished 26 students over involvement in the last December...
LONDON/WASHINGTON: Pro-Khalistan Sikhs installed the Khalistan flag on the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in front of the...
ISLAMABAD: US Navy ships squall and Whirlwind visited Karachi and conducted a bilateral exercise with Pakistan Navy,...
Comments