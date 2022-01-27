Protest against killing of journalist

LAHORE: Hundreds of electricity/Wapda workers Wednesday held a protest against the killing of journalist Hasnain Shah, demanded the arrest of the killers and urged the government to provide journalists with security.

The protesters also demanded the government reduce prices of daily use items. The rally was addressed by trade union leader Khurshid Ahmad. He called on the government to check high cost of capacity payment to private independent power houses and prevention of electricity theft and ensure safety of field staff.