Protest against killing of journalist

LAHORE: Hundreds of electricity/Wapda workers Wednesday held a protest against the killing of journalist Hasnain Shah, demanded the arrest of the killers and urged the government to provide journalists with security.
The protesters also demanded the government reduce prices of daily use items. The rally was addressed by trade union leader Khurshid Ahmad. He called on the government to check high cost of capacity payment to private independent power houses and prevention of electricity theft and ensure safety of field staff.
SUKKUR: As many as six bodies of fishermen have been recovered after their boat capsized near Hajamro area, some 40...
SUKKUR: Dacoits killed two youths in Baghiriji of Katcha area in Sukkur on Wednesday. Reports said the dacoits shot...
SUKKUR: Adviser to the Sindh CM on Agriculture Manzoor Wassan has said the next three months are very crucial as...
SUKKUR: Four people, including a girl, were killed and 15 others injured in a two different road accidents in Sehwan...
SUKKUR: The dacoits of the Katcha area of Ravaanti in district Ghotki have kidnapped two veterinary doctors.Reports...
LAHORE: HRCP has welcomed the Lahore High Court’s judgement declaring the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project...
