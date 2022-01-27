Watchman shot dead in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: The watchman of a state-run school was shot dead in Abbakhel village here on Wednesday, police said.

Khan Badshah reported to the police that he along with Asif Kamal, resident of Dallokhel village, was on way to Abbakhel village when a coach overtook their bike wrongfully.

He added that Asif Kamal exchanged harsh words with Haider Khan and Bahadur Khan over wrong overtaking which angered the accused and they opened fire on him, leaving him dead on the spot. The accused fled the scene while the body was shifted to the City Hospital Lakki for medico-legal formalities. The police registered the case and launched an investigation. The deceased was posted as watchman at the Government High School Dallokhel.