Bilawal vows to save Katchi Abadis in Sindh

SUKKUR: Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said he will save the Katchi Abadis in the whole of Sindh and will give property rights to the residents there.

It is tragic that we face difficulties in regularising the population of Gujjar Nalah but there is no obstacle in the regularisation of Bani Gala, the PPP chairman said while addressing a ceremony to hand over lease documents to 150 people in the first phase of the project to give property rights to the slum dwellers of Larkana.

The PPP chairman said that the first thing the incumbent prime minister had done after being elected was to regularise his Bani Gala home. "We hoped that when the prime minister was regularising his house, the same policy would be applied to the slums across the country.

“Instead, one slum after another was demolished,” he said. The Pakistan People's Party has never opposed allotments of plots to judges and bureaucracy, he said. He lauded the people of Larkana who had formed organisations to save their homes and started a movement, adding that the movement is successful and a new journey begins today.

Ownership rights will be given to slum dwellers across Sindh, where they have been living for the last 40 years, he said, adding the task of rescuing the slums will be intensified from February.