Wahab breaks ground for Hawksbay road project

Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab organised a groundbreaking ceremony at the Fish Square in Hawksbay on Tuesday for a plan to construct a two-lane road from Machli Chowk to KANUPP.

He said many development projects had been started in Karachi with goodwill and enthusiasm, and this was “the real change”. The results would have been different in the past if the people of Karachi had been served in good faith instead of crying out for resources and powers, he added.

Member National Assembly Abdul Qadir Patel, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Asif Khan, PPP General Secretary Ali Ahmed Jan, Ali Hamza, Metropolitan Commissioner KMC Syed Afzal Zaidi and others attended the ceremony. Wahab, who is also a Sindh government spokesman and adviser to CM on law, said the construction of the six-Kilometre-long road would facilitate the residents of the area, and its construction would be completed in the next four months at a cost of Rs840 million.

He said that with the construction of the road in Hawks Bay, the citizens would be able to reach the coastal recreational places easily. The PPP's vision was development and to improve the infrastructure of Karachi, he said.