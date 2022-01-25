Two falcons seized

ABBOTTABAD: Wildlife Department has recovered two falcons, which were being smuggled from Torghar district to Islamabad.Sub-Divisional Forest Officer Sardar Muhammad Nawaz said consequent upon information about the trafficking of falcons from Torghar to Islamabad, a special team was constituted DFO of Wildlife Abbottabad.He said that a team deployed at Manshera Interchange arrested three accused after recovering two peregrine falcons from their custody.