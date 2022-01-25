Two falcons seized

ABBOTTABAD: Wildlife Department has recovered two falcons, which were being smuggled from Torghar district to Islamabad.Sub-Divisional Forest Officer Sardar Muhammad Nawaz said consequent upon information about the trafficking of falcons from Torghar to Islamabad, a special team was constituted DFO of Wildlife Abbottabad.He said that a team deployed at Manshera Interchange arrested three accused after recovering two peregrine falcons from their custody.
TANK: The parents should get their children vaccinated against polio to help eradicate the crippling disease, speakers...
SUKKUR: The Sindh Environmental Protection Agency team has raided and sealed a factory over violation of...
MANSEHRA: The Oghi-Battagram road, which was blocked with snow for four days ago, was cleared to traffic by the Khyber...
PESHAWAR: Sacked employees of the Pakistan Institute of Prosthetic and Orthotic Science on Monday alleged that the...
PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Commerce and Industries Abdul Karim Khan said on Monday that the...
PESHAWAR: Robbers have continued to deprive locals of cash, cellular phone and other valuables at gunpoint in...
Comments