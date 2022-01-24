 
Monday January 24, 2022
World

Iran rights defender sentenced to 8 years jail, flogging

By AFP
January 24, 2022

Paris: An Iranian court has sentenced leading human rights campaigner Narges Mohammadi to eight years in prison and over 70 lashes, her husband announced on Sunday, following her sudden arrest in November last year.

Her husband Taghi Rahmani, who is based in France, wrote on Twitter that the sentence was handed out after a hearing that lasted only five minutes. The details of both the verdict and the case against her remain unclear.

