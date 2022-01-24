Iran rights defender sentenced to 8 years jail, flogging

Paris: An Iranian court has sentenced leading human rights campaigner Narges Mohammadi to eight years in prison and over 70 lashes, her husband announced on Sunday, following her sudden arrest in November last year.
Her husband Taghi Rahmani, who is based in France, wrote on Twitter that the sentence was handed out after a hearing that lasted only five minutes. The details of both the verdict and the case against her remain unclear.
Yerevan: Armenian President Armen Sarkissian announced on Sunday that he is resigning his largely symbolic position,...
Dili, East Timor: Former East Timor President Jose Ramos-Horta on Sunday announced he would run for the top job again...
Lisbon: Early voting began in Portugal on Sunday for a snap general election, with polls showing the incumbent...
Nicosia: Turkish Cypriots cast their ballots on Sunday in a snap legislative election in the breakaway northern third...
New York: Gun violence has rocked the first three weeks of Eric Adams’ tenure as mayor of New York, piling pressure...
Bangkok: A Thai man has been charged with murder after a Briton was stabbed to death with a rice sickle in western...
Comments