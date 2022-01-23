‘India behind Lahore blast’

LAHORE : Tanzeem-e-Islami (TI) ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has said claiming responsibility of Lahore blast by Balochistan Nationalist Army (BNA) indicates that India is behind the latest incidents of terrorism in the country.

In a statement on Saturday, he said killing innocent people is a heinous act.

Our state must remain vigilant as tensions are mounting in our region and our enemies would try their utmost to further sabotage the internal situation in Pakistan.

In order to eradicate terrorism, the government must take the opposition and all other stakeholders on board so that the entire nation becomes united in thwarting the nefarious designs of the terrorists.”