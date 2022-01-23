Four killed in road mishaps

Four persons, including a woman, lost their lives in separate road accidents in parts of the city on Saturday.

A passer-by was killed after an unidentified vehicle hit him on the Super Highway within the limits of the Gadap City police station. The victim was moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

The deceased was identified as 32-year-old Azeem, son of Khadim Hussain. He was a resident of the same area. Police have registered a case.

Separately, 22-year-old Farhan, son of Saeedullah, died after an unidentified vehicle hit his motorcycle in Shirin Jinnah Colony within the limits of the Jackson police station. The body shifted taken to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, for an autopsy.

Police said the deceased was a resident of the same area. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.

In another mishap, a 40-year-old woman, identified as Gulshan Bibi, died after a speedy vehicle hit her near Future Morr in Landhi within the limits of the Sharafi Goth police station. Police said she was a resident of Sharafi Goth and was crossing a road when she was hit by an unidentified vehicle. A case has been registered.

In the meantime, a 55-year-old man, Amir, son of Mansoor, was killed in a traffic accident within the limits of the Korangi police station. His body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities. A case was registered.

Taxi driver killed

A taxi driver was shot dead apparently over a personal enmity in Abdullah Shah Ghazi Goth on Saturday.

Sachal police said two suspects riding a motorcycle targeted the man, who hailed from Shikarpur.

The casualty was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where the victim was identified as Abdul Shakoor, son of Abdul Sami.

Police seized empty shells of a 30-bore pistol from the crime scene. They said the empties would be sent to the forensic division of the Sindh Police for ballistics cross-matching.

Police suspected that the incident might have occurred over as personal enmity. They have registered a case and initiated an investigation.