Seven outlaws arrested in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police have arrested seven outlaws including five drug pushers from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, weapons and ammunition. According to a news release on Friday, following directions and guidance of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus renewed efforts were underway to curb bootlegging and drug peddling activities in the city. On a tip off, SHO Nilore along with his team arrested a drug dealer Waqar Rashid, recovering 1,210 grams of hashish. Tarnol police held an accused Dilawar Hussain and recovered 1100 grams hashish.
