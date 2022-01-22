Seraiki province demanded

LAHORE:Seraikistan Democratic Party (SDP) chairman has demanded government form Seraikistan province for the national interest of Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference here at Lahore Press Club Friday, SDP chairman Rana Muhammad Faraz Noon said that creation of Seraikistan province was need of hour. He lauded the statement of Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Senate that two-third majority was needed for the creation of Seraikistan.

“If this time the government did not form a province, then in the next LG and general elections, they will not be allowed to come to Wasib for votes,” added Noon. He said that Seraiki province was a plan for the stability of Pakistan. He said that we have already picked up the bodies of Wasib workers from different cities. They don’t want to go to work in different cities happily but because of poverty and unemployment. If Seraikistan is established they will work in their cities.

He said they were running a movement for human rights and the rights of the people living in Seraikistan and would continue to do so, he added. He said that in support of Seraiki province all would benefit from it. He shared that from Wasib, millions of people turn to Lahore for solution of their problems.

When they don't get a solution and justice at their doorstep, they come to Lahore. He said that when all sections of the country were prosperous then the country would also be prosperous.