SN ladies tennis now from 30th

ISLAMABAD: The Subh-e-Nau (SN) National Ladies National Ranking Tennis Tournament will now start from January 30 instead of January 22.
The start of the event exclusively meant for ladies has been delayed due to inclement weather. The championship will now be held from January 30 to February 3, 2022 at the PTF Complex hard courts.
The championship carries Rs200,000 as prize money. Apart from ladies’ singles events, ladies’ doubles and girls’ 14 and under singles will also be contested.
KARACHI: Japan-based two-time Olympian judoka Shah Hussain Shah has said that results in the Commonwealth Games and...
KARACHI: A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Pakistan’s first smart housing project “TopCity1” and...
NEW DELHI: Indian former doubles world number one Sania Mirza said Wednesday she will retire from tennis at the end of...
Lahore: Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain underwent the test at the International Cricket Council’s accredited...
LAHORE: The International Cricket Council on Wednesday unveiled its T20I team of the year with three players from...
KARACHI: As many as 83 foreign players are participating in the ITF Pakistan International Juniors Tennis...
Comments