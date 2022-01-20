 
Thursday January 20, 2022
SN ladies tennis now from 30th

By Our Correspondent
January 20, 2022
ISLAMABAD: The Subh-e-Nau (SN) National Ladies National Ranking Tennis Tournament will now start from January 30 instead of January 22.

The start of the event exclusively meant for ladies has been delayed due to inclement weather. The championship will now be held from January 30 to February 3, 2022 at the PTF Complex hard courts.

The championship carries Rs200,000 as prize money. Apart from ladies’ singles events, ladies’ doubles and girls’ 14 and under singles will also be contested.

