Photo exhibition ‘Islamabad Poem by Nature’ held

Embassy of United Arabs Emirates (UAE) has organised with Rawalpidi-Islamabad photo Journalists Association (Professional Group) in collaboration annual photograph exhibition in which some 57 photo journalists of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad participated, says a press release.

Exhibition with theme of ‘Islamabad Poem by Nature’ some 99 photographs were put on display highlighting the beauties of federal capital through the lens of camera.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Ms Shareen Mazari appreciated the skills of the photo journalists and the way they have brought to light the hidden beauty of the capital. She expressed her desire that the photo journalists should hold their next exhibition on the issue of human rights and extended her ministry’s all out help in this connection.

Advisor to Prime Minister Ali Nawaz Awan in his brief address said that some of the photographs also pointed out some civic and other problems being faced by the residents of the Federal Capital and said that they would take measures to resolve the same.

Highlighting the efforts being put in by photo journalists Sajjad Haider said that they were frontrunners in the field of journalism and expressed his resolve to continue his efforts for serving the cause of photo journalists.

They also awarded cash prize to organizers of event Chaudhry Jahangir Rizwan Khan Mohammad Asim Raja Zafar Raja Riaz and Mudasser Raja with huge applauds