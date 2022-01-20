Robbers kill man as brother watches in horror

A man was killed as his brother watched in horror for resisting a mugging bid in the Korangi district on Wednesday night.

Munawar told media persons that he and his 24-year-old brother Bilal Nazeer were returning home from work when two armed men riding a motorcycle tried to snatch cash and mobile phones from them near Vita Chowrangi. He said that when Nazeer put up resistance to the mugging bid, one of the robbers shot and killed him. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy.

SHO Shahzada Saleem said both brothers worked at a company in Korangi Industrial Area and were returning to their home in Ilyas Goth when the suspect shot and killed Nazeer. Though the police suspected that the incident apparently occurred over a personal enmity, Munawar said the police were trying to change the nature of the incident. No case had been registered till late Wednesday night.

Separately, a 32-year-old man Sheraz, son of Riaz Ahmed, was shot and injured for resisting a mugging attempt in Bilal Colony. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.