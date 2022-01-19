Murree tragedy report to be presented to govt today

LAHORE: The head of a team investigating tourists’ deaths in Murree, will submit its report to the Punjab government on Wednesday (today), sources in the Home Department informed The News.

Punjab Home Department Additional Chief Secretary Zafar Nasrullah, the team head, chaired a meeting at the Civil Secretariat on Tuesday in which significant progress was made in preparation of an investigation report, sources said. All members of the inquiry committee attended the meeting which reviewed all issues and aspects of the tragedy in detail. The meeting was informed that the district administration had submitted replies to all questions of the investigation committee which made its recommendations and suggestions keeping in view all the facts presented to it.

According to sources, the contents of the investigation report included photographs, meeting minutes, significant evidence of trapped people calling the rescue control room for help and others. The investigation report also included the statements of officers, eyewitnesses and relatives of the victims. The report recommended action against people responsible for the tragedy. According to the report, many departments and officers showed extreme irresponsibility which caused the tragedy, as they did not take notice of the situation seriously. The administration tried to take action after a long delay when the situation had deteriorated.