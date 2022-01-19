Karak residents protest gas, power shortage

KARAK: On the call of Khattak Zalmi, a local rights organization, leaders of different political parties on Tuesday staged a protest against the non-provision of gas and excessive power outages in the district

They staged the protest sit-in outside the offices of deputy commissioner Karak.

The protestors led by the Zalmi district president Khalid Khattak marched to the offices of the deputy commissioner Karak from Baz Muhammad Chowk where they staged the protest sit-in.

Addressing the protesters, Jamaat-e-Islami district head Zahoor Khattak, Ihsanul Haq and former councillor Sadiq Khattak condemned the non-provision of gas to the dwellers of the oil and gas producing district.

They also flayed the unprecedented and prolonged power loadshedding in the district.

The protesters demanded that gas should be provided to them besides improving the gas pressure.

Later, Karak Sui gas office in charge Kashif, deputy director Pesco Karak Sajid negotiated with the protesters in the office of district police officer Karak.

They inked a written agreement with the protestors about the resolution of the problems. Later, the protestors dispersed peacefully.