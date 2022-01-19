WCLA using sandblasting in monuments’ upkeep

LAHORE: For the first time in Pakistan, Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has started using sandblasting technique for restoration and conservation of monuments.

WCLA officials said sandblasting is a process of smoothing and cleaning a hard surface by removing solid particles using compressed air. WCLA is using this process to clear façade surface with any paint, coating, addition of plaster or debris, resulting in smooth surface.

WCLA has used this technique in conservation and restoration process of Cathedral Church Mall Road Lahore, Sacred Heart Cathedral Lawrence Road Lahore, Pakpattan Shrine of Baba Fareed, Multan Church Saint Marry Virgin Cathedral, Clock Tower Multan, Shrine of Baha Ud Din Zakriya Multan, Shawala Mandir Sialkot, Sahowala Church Sialkot and Old DC office Sargodha.

A sandblasting system includes four basic components: the air source, the sandblasting cabinet, the dust collector and the blasting media, the WCLA officials said, adding the air source was usually bottle gas or an air compressor.

Sandblasting can remove paint, rust, and residue from oxidation from material quickly and efficiently. Sandblasting as a cleaning method has been widely used for over a hundred years. Director Conservation and Planning, WCLA, Najam Saqib while talking to The News said sandblasting machines have a chamber on top in which very fine particles of sand was poured. The sandblasting machine is then connected with a high pressure air compressor that, when activated, propels the sand out through a handheld nozzle.

“Sandblasting helps to remove dirt, layers of paints and chemicals from a building or a monument that has accumulated on it over the passage of time,” he said, adding the technique was used world over and was very cost effective.

He said sandblasting helped in bringing out original colour and texture of structure and made the surfaces clean and reduce bumps and lines. He said after sandblasting a special layer of liquid was sprayed on the surface, which turned it waterproof.

To a question, he said presently WCLA got these machines on rent. He said he will propose the authority to purchase these machines as well as train its own skilled labourers for the purpose of conservation, restoration and preservation of historical buildings and heritage.

Director General, WCLA, Kamran Lashari said, “WCLA is conserving all the monuments according to international standards and practices. We are adopting various techniques and sandblasting is one of them.”