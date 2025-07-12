Kensington Palace shares update after Kate skips William's charity event

Princess Kate sits out the annual Royal Charity Polo Cup held at Windsor where Prince William participated
Kate Middleton chose to sit out Prince William’s annual charity polo match after a jam-packed schedule of royal duties amid her “rollercoaster” cancer journey.
Although she has traditionally cheered on William from the sidelines in the past, the Princess of Wales skipped this year’s Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup held on Friday, July 11 at Windsor Great Park.
Following the event, the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales — who are based in Kensington Palace — shared pictures and clips along with a statement.
“Taking part in the Royal Charity Polo Cup to raise over £1 million pounds for charity,” read the caption accompanying magnificent photos of the future king wearing his signature No. 4 jersey as he effortlessly rode his horse.
“Gratitude goes to all who make this event possible year after year,” the caption continued.
The polo match is a major fundraiser for causes close to both William and Kate, and this year’s event has pushed the total raised to over £14 million.
Kate last attended in 2023, before beginning chemotherapy.
Since then, she’s taken a step back from public life, revealing in March last year that she had been undergoing cancer treatment. In January, she shared she was in remission.
She recently admitted that adjusting post-treatment hasn’t been easy. “You have to find your new normal and that takes time,” she said while visiting Colchester hospital. “It's a roller coaster… but the reality is you go through hard times.”
But her schedule has started to pick up again.
Earlier this week, Kate played a key role in the state visit of French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron.
She joined William for the carriage procession, a private lunch at Windsor Castle, and a glittering state banquet — her first in two years.
Duchess of Gloucester attends Wimbledon semi-finals
The Prince of Wales is 'proud' to take part at the 14 annual Royal Charity Polo Cup as Princess Kate absent
King Charles faces diplomatic test with talks to surpass Donald Trump’s previous UK welcome
Duchess Sophie was visibly shaken after attending an emotional ceremony about devastating tragedy
The Prince of Wales' estranged brother Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, supported William's key decision
King Charles welcomes India’s cricket team to Royal residence