Kensington Palace shares update after Kate skips William's charity event

The Prince and Princess of Wales' Royal Charity Polo Cup has now raised more than £14 million

Kate Middleton chose to sit out Prince William’s annual charity polo match after a jam-packed schedule of royal duties amid her “rollercoaster” cancer journey.

Although she has traditionally cheered on William from the sidelines in the past, the Princess of Wales skipped this year’s Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup held on Friday, July 11 at Windsor Great Park.

Following the event, the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales — who are based in Kensington Palace — shared pictures and clips along with a statement.

“Taking part in the Royal Charity Polo Cup to raise over £1 million pounds for charity,” read the caption accompanying magnificent photos of the future king wearing his signature No. 4 jersey as he effortlessly rode his horse.

“Gratitude goes to all who make this event possible year after year,” the caption continued.

The polo match is a major fundraiser for causes close to both William and Kate, and this year’s event has pushed the total raised to over £14 million.

Kate last attended in 2023, before beginning chemotherapy.

Since then, she’s taken a step back from public life, revealing in March last year that she had been undergoing cancer treatment. In January, she shared she was in remission.

She recently admitted that adjusting post-treatment hasn’t been easy. “You have to find your new normal and that takes time,” she said while visiting Colchester hospital. “It's a roller coaster… but the reality is you go through hard times.”

But her schedule has started to pick up again.

Earlier this week, Kate played a key role in the state visit of French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron.

She joined William for the carriage procession, a private lunch at Windsor Castle, and a glittering state banquet — her first in two years.