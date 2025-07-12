Mike Tindall shares important announcement after Australia's trip with Zara

Mike Tindall reveals what's next after Australia trip with Zara

Mike Tindall has taken to Instagram to promote an upcoming charity event, just days after returning from a tip to Australia with his wife, Zara Tindall.

The former England rugby star used his Instagram story to share details of the Blackeye Gin x BOKEN Charity, Night,' which is set to take place on November 7 in London.

This announcement follows the couple's surprise appearance at the State of Origin rugby league decider in Sydney on Wednesday, where they were seen cheering from the sidelines.

Mike and Zara were special guests of Nicole Slater, wife of Queensland coach Billy Slater, as they watched Queensland secure a 24-12 victory over New South Wales at Accor Stadium.

The 46-year-old sportsman will co-host the London charity event alongside his The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast colleagues, James Haskell and Alex Payne.

He also gave fans a sneak peak at a a members-only bonus episode of the podcast, titled, The Lock In, via his Instagram story.

The charity night is the latest in a series of collaborations between the rugby trio and their podcast ventures.

During Wednesday's game, Mike and Zara showed their support by donning signature maroon colours, and were seated right by the pitch. They were seen standing with Nicole Slater, cheering enthusiastically for the Maroons throughout the match.

Their unexpected presence at the match caught the attention of local fans, especially as they opted to attend the high-stakes rugby match instead of Wimbledon-where Zara's brother, Peter Phillips, was seen sitting in the royal box alongside Queen Camilla.

The Tindalls enjoyed front-row views right on the field and were seen enthusiastically cheering for Queensland alongside Nicole Slater.