PM using religion to cover up failures, says Shehbaz

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif has blamed Prime Minister Imran Khan for using religion “as a cover up for the massive governance and economic breakdown”.

Taking to Twitter, Shehbaz said: “Really concerned with the way Prime Minister is using religion as a cover-up for the massive governance & economic breakdown the country has suffered in decades due to his policies. Such a self-serving approach will wreak greater damage upon the polity than is being understood.”

The opposition leader was referring to the premier’s opinion piece published on Monday in a number of media outlets.

In a statement, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said the premier was trying to take unfair advantage of sacred Islamic teachings. “He [PM Imran] is a religious exploiter,” she alleged.

Aurangzeb said the article reflected that PM Imran was in a state of “extreme denial, stubbornness, arrogance and shamelessness”.

During his three years in power, PM Imran’s every step was against the principles of state of Madina. After making the lives of masses miserable due to inflation, writing an article on justice and principles is a “shameful and hypocritical” act.