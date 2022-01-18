 
Tuesday January 18, 2022
Iran arrests Khamenei’s niece

By AFP
January 18, 2022
Paris: Iran has arrested a niece of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, her brother and activists, months after she took part in a celebration praising the widow of the ousted shah. Farideh Moradkhani, who has gained prominence as an anti-death penalty activist, was detained by security forces on Thursday, her brother Mahmoud Moradkhani told London-based Iran International TV on Sunday.

