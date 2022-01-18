Airblue, flydubai add Quetta flights

KARACHI: Airblue and flydubai resumed their operations in Quetta, which had been suspended since November last year, a statement said on Monday.

flydubai will operate one flight daily from Quetta to Dubai while Airblue is arranging two domestic flights a week from Karachi to Quetta. According to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the two airlines had postponed their operations in Quetta for a limited period over some technical and operational reasons.

On the announcements, Travel Agents Association of Pakistan (TAAP) chairman Nadeem Shareef welcomed the resumption of flights saying that travel agents were worried owing to lack of business. He claimed that the flights were suspended because of expansion work at Quetta International Airport.

Thai Airways has also announced to resume its operations – two weekly flights each from Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad to Bangkok from February 1, 2022. Shareef shared that the aviation and allied industries such as travel agents had suffered in the last 2 years, hoping that the industry would adjust to the new normal conditions across the world soon.