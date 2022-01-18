Murree probe

According to reports, the five-member committee tasked with probing the Murree tragedy has concluded that the tragedy occurred mainly due to the negligence of the city administration. Nearly two dozen people lost their lives after being stranded in their vehicles due to heavy snowfall and traffic jams. The probe committee conducted interviews of over 30 administration officials, the surviving victims and their families. The committee has not made the draft report public as yet but the Punjab chief minister is likely to receive the report in the next couple of days. The report is said to also confirm that on the day of the incident, several snow ploughs were at standstill at one place and those who manage this machinery did not clear road blockages. The administrative staff was also absent from duty even after the meteorological department had issued its warning. Had they acted in time – or even after the blizzard started, they could have averted the tragedy.

But it seems a bit unfair to put the entire blame on the local administration. The district and divisional administration sitting in Rawalpindi is equally culpable – if not more – for this tragedy. And how can the provincial government in Lahore absolve itself from its own lack of interest in such a significant area that attracts tens of thousands of tourists during the snowfall season. This happens every year and we have seen traffic jams in and around Murree for the past many years. Then we have our federal interior ministry which has immense authority and resources at its disposal to work anywhere in the country. The crisis was looming large but all these authorities seem to have expected others to do something.

Not to forget the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and a similar entity at the provincial level – which have a lot to answer for. In the past decade or so – from the dreadful floods of 2010 to earthquakes in Balochistan to the tragedy at Murree – our disaster preparedness leaves much to desire. These authorities have a complete hierarchy of officers with all perks and privileges that would put to shame any similar authorities in other countries, but in performance they have been found wanting. As heavy snowfall was not unexpected, all these administrations, authorities, and governments should have sprung to action. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has rightly reprimanded the NDMA and held it responsible. One hopes the final probe is circumspect in its investigation and reporting.